A Sikh journalist has been allegedly attacked for covering a protest about vulgarities being used on social media by a migrant support worker.

Jaspreet Singh, 30, a reporter of NZ Punjabi News, said he was "just doing his job" when attacked and suffered a broken tooth as a result.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a complaint "relating to an alleged assault incident which is reported to have taken place on Monday [May 21]".

"Police have taken a statement from the victim and the matter is being followed up," the spokeswoman said.

Singh told the Herald he was attacked by two people while covering the protest by his co-worker outside Unitec in Auckland.

Jaspreet Singh says he suffered a broken tooth from the attack. Photo/ supplied

"The protest was against someone who claims to be a migrant support worker and had used vulgarities on social media and local Indian radio," Singh said.

"I was just doing my job to report on the protest when I was hit...the attackers broke my phone, punched me on my chin and broke my tooth."

Singh said he was concerned at violence directed at journalists for doing their job.

"The attack didn't stop even when I told him 'I have no issues against you or anyone else'," Singh added.

"He kept shouting me down when I told him I am a reporter, and just doing my job."

Singh is to talk to police in a follow up meeting this afternoon.