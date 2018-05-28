Much of the country can expect sunshine today, but there will still be a bitter chill in the air and snow atop the ranges.

Yesterday's strong winds and gales have moved on and fine weather and southerly breezes are forecast today.

Aucklanders woke to temperatures as low as 3 degrees, with early risers in some suburbs forced to de-ice their windscreens. At 7am it was still only 4C in the city.

Parts of the central North Island, Tasman, the West Coast of the South Island and Central Otago also woke to a crisp frost on the ground.

The Crown Ranges, Desert Road and the Rimutaka Ranges are all cloaked in snow, so although the sun will be out temperatures will only rise one to two degrees in most places.

The Crown Range road webcam looks particularly good under clear skies with a nearly-full moon and a good covering of snow. Check it out yourself on https://t.co/PtgQOeNclt. ^TA pic.twitter.com/pxYoexwWkd — MetService (@MetService) May 28, 2018

The coolest temperatures are expected in Otago and Southland where 6-8C is forecast throughout the day and a freezing -4C is predicted in Invercargill overnight.

Yesterday the warmest temperature in New Zealand was in Kaitaia at only 14.4C, which is the coldest maximum temperature at Kaitaia since September 11 last year.

Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandula said most of the South Island is set for fine weather and a bit of cloud around the ranges, Banks Peninsula and Otago.

"In the North Island, south of about Taupo, showers are continuing in a southerly flow with more about the coast as you would expect. These will drift as far north as Gisborne and Mahia Peninsula but further north is fine.

"Going into tomorrow, the ridge continues to build and the southerly flow continues over the North Island bringing isolated showers. Within the South Island it is expected to be fine and that trend will hold into Thursday.

"A slight northeast flow will then begin to build over the upper North Island, bringing some showers to parts of Northland and Auckland," Kandula said.

Look at all that clear sky over the west of the country. Great by day but cold by night. Minimum temperature in Hamilton tonight just 1C. ^JL pic.twitter.com/4OxH5hBbjp — MetService (@MetService) May 28, 2018

"But essentially over the next few days we are talking an easing southerly flow, with a ridge building over the country and frosty conditions for many parts of the country. There will be fog for sheltered places as well."

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Fine. Fresh southerlies easing in the morning. High 14C / Low 5C.

Auckland: Fine. Southerly breezes. High 13C / Low 5C.

Tauranga: Fine. Southerly breezes. High 15C / Low 4C.

Hamilton: Fine with early frosts. Southerly breezes. High 14C / Low 0C.

New Plymouth: Mostly fine but chance shower. Southeasterlies, strong for a time in the morning. High 12C / Low 4C.

Napier: Mostly cloudy. A few showers clearing evening. Southerlies.. High 12C / Low 6C.

Palmerston North: Fine. Light winds. High 11C / Low 4C.

Wellington: Mostly cloudy, with showers easing from afternoon. Strong southerlies easing afternoon. High 10C / Low 7C.

Nelson: A crisp, clear day with early frosts and light winds. High 12C / Low 0C.

Christchurch: Fine spells, with a few showers mainly about Banks Peninsula. Southwesterlies dying out evening. High 9C / Low 1C.

Greymouth: Fine with early frosts. Light winds. High 11C / Low 1C.

Dunedin: Partly cloudy. Southwest dying out in the morning. High 8C / Low 3C.

Queenstown: Mainly fine with early frosts, low cloud possible in the morning. Light winds. High 6C / Low -3C.

Invercargill: Partly cloudy, with morning frosts. Light winds. High 8C / Low -4C.