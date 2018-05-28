A video showing a police officer punching a 13-year-old boy in the ribs as he lies on the ground while being subdued has prompted the boy's father to lodge an official complaint.

Geoff Garnett Sr said his son, Geoff Jr, had been aggressively arrested by two police officers on Monday for riding his bike without a helmet.

"What is New Zealand Police coming to?," he asks, having watched the footage, which shows his 13-year-old son being punched in the ribs.

His son had been hanging out with another 15 friends near the Pakuranga Highway in Auckland on Monday.

Police say they are aware the video is circulating on social media and are looking into the incident.

Garnett Jr was not wearing a helmet and police called to him to get off his bike and speak to them.

He then rode off and was followed by a police officer who had taken a bike from one of the other youths at the scene.

After a short time the police and Garnett Jr returned to the spot where the video takes place.

The video showed Garnett Jr on a bike riding past and a police officer following him also on a bike.

The officer dismounts and then slips over as he chases the boy on foot. The camera pans back to Garnett Jr who is now off his bike and on his stomach.

The two officers arrest the boy and cuff him.

During the arrest one of the officers can be seen punching Garnett Jr in the ribs, just as the second officer subdues him.

The actions of the officer has prompted Garnett Sr to lay a official compliant.

"He is normally a good kid," he said.

"If he does something wrong then fair enough but he was just riding on a bike.

"They put him in a cop car and they brought him home. He was cuffed and put in the back of the car."

When Garnett Sr first heard his son's account, he had not seen the video and suspected his son had not told the whole story.

"He came home and talked to his mom and police and said the police had given him a hiding."

But after seeing the video it was clear he was telling the truth, Garnett Sr said.

A police spokeswoman said they had been made aware of the video, which was circulating on social media, and were looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Until the full picture is established, we are unable to comment on what may have taken place," she said.

"It is important to note that as this video appears to start part-way through communication between police and the young person.

"The full context and circumstances leading up to the event are still yet to be determined."