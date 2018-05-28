Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a pretty hectic schedule running the country and getting ready for her impending bundle of joy, so it's not surprising she's got a pretty ambitious To Do list as well.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's contribution to Parent to Parent's second Celebrity Artwork Auction of her To Do list followed by the word Everything is a clear favourite.

The Trade Me auction for her work has received 60 bids and as of this evening was up to $2020.

Ardern's creation is being auctioned alongside contributions from seven other Kiwi celebrities including a "dad joke" by Jack Tame, a spirit painting by psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank, words and artwork about happiness by entrepreneur and infomercial pioneer Suzanne Paul, a poem by Whakatane district councillor Nāndor Tānczos and a piece titled Kindness and resembling a London Underground map by chef Jax Hamilton.

Unlike many of the other contributions, Ardern's artwork does not come with an explanation so luckily it explains itself because she was probably too busy trying to get "everything" done.

Breakfast presenter Jack Tame has also chosen words over pictures for his piece, writing "No one buys abstract art" in white paint on a blue background.

Tame, in the auction description, described his art as a "bit of a dad joke" that was the sort of art painted by someone who's better with words than with images.

The money raised from the auctions will go towards the work Parent to Parent does to support families raising Kiwi kids with disabilities. The auction runs from 21 to 31 May.

To check out the art work go to trade.me/createforacause