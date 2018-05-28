A Canterbury man has been granted interim name suppression after being charged over a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist on a motorway on-ramp.

Popular Rangiora barman Ben Caldicott-Elwell, 34, died when his motorbike collided with a trailer on the Tram Rd on-ramp to the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi, 10km north of Christchurch, on December 9 last year.

Caldicott-Elwell was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. Police the next day confirmed that he had passed away.

Workmates at The Plough Hotel in Rangiora described him as a "kind soul" who "always meant well".

Advertisement

"Superheroes should never die so we're sure he will be riding his bike around in Superhero heaven," his colleagues posted on social media after his death.

Now, a 50-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing Caldicott-Elwell's death.

The accused's attendance was excused at Christchurch District Court this morning.

A not guilty plea was entered and a Community Magistrate adjourned the case to a case review hearing on July 9.

After an application by the man's defence counsel, that was opposed by NZME, the Community Magistrate granted an interim order suppressing the man's name, occupation and employer.