A driver has been cut-free by firefighters after a crash outside Christchurch's zoo, home to lions, tigers and gorillas.

The ute collided with a power pole and brought down powerlines outside Orana Wildlife Park on McLeans Island Rd at 2.15pm

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and the power was off in the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire crews made the area safe and extracted the driver.

He was being treated by St John at the scene for minor injuries.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area as there will be delays.

There is no damage to the zoo's perimeter fence, police said.