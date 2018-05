Emergency services are attending a serious crash near Palmerston North.

A police media spokesperson confirmed police were at a crash on SH56 in Longburn, but no further information was available at this stage.

Fire and Emergency have also arrived at the scene.

The crash is understood to have happened just before 2pm at the corner of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Rd.



The road has been closed and diversions are in place.



More to come.