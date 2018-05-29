It's not London's Abbey Rd but Castlecliff's Rangiora St now has a pedestrian crossing which may become a hot spot for photographs mirroring the Beatles' famous album cover.

As part of upgrades to the street, a new crossing has been painted on the lower block and with a little bit of extra paint, artist Dan Mills has given the standard zebra crossing a 3D appearance from certain angles.

Progress Castlecliff's Jamie Waugh said the optical illusion crossing was something a bit different and added to the attractions along the road to Castlecliff Beach.

He hoped people would use it as an opportunity to take photos.

Advertisement

It was a collaboration between council, the community and local artists and in that sense the crossing represented what the Castlecliff Rejuvenation project was all about.

"We needed to utilise all the resources we have," Waugh said.

"All together we are able to create magic- the 3D crossing is a literal representation of the process we are continuing."