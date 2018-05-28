The employer of an Indian national who died last week in a vehicle accident near Hastings will pay for his body to be repatriated to his family.

George Weston Foods New Zealand managing director Mark Adam said it was "absolutely the right thing to do".

Perumal Dinakaran died after the black Suzuki car he was driving crossed the centre line into an oncoming logging truck last Thursday on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

The 23-year-old, who lived in Napier, had been working for the company as a merchandiser for several months. And it is understood he was relatively new to the country.

Advertisement

"We really think this is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts go out to his friends and family. He was a relatively new employee but very much part of the team and everybody liked him very much," Adam said.

"He's part of our team and part of our company. It is the right thing to do to help employees and employees' families when tragedies like this happen. So from a social responsibility point of view we feel as though that is an appropriate measure for ourselves in this situation."

Since the tragedy, the company has provided counselling services for staff members.

"I think from our point of view, having safe roads is very important and the importance of safety for not only our staff employees but also the families of everybody is front of mind with us."

While Adam did not want to disclose how much sending Dinakaran home would cost, he said it is a "substantial amount of money".

Indian High Commission second secretary (consular and visa services) Paramjeet Singh said while the commission was ready to "pitch in with financial assistance" it had been told the "employer of the deceased is bearing the cost".

"Financial constraints should not at all delay this matter and if required we are ready to assist," Singh said. "Our job is confined to sending the mortal remains back to India as soon as possible."

It is understood that before George Weston Foods offered to foot the bill Dinakaran's family wrote to the Indian High Commissioner to request financial support.