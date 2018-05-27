A James Cook High School student has been taken to hospital after being assaulted on school grounds.

A police spokesperson said they were notified by ambulance shortly before 11.30am that a 16-year-old male had been assaulted at the school.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances had attended the incident and one male patient had been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are at the scene and are making inquiries into the incident.

Advertisement

James Cook High School is a state co-ed secondary school in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

James Cook High School has been approached for comment.