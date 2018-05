Trains near Wellington were disrupted this morning when a person was spotted on an overbridge guard rail.

Police were called just after 11am to reports someone was on the guard rail on the Kenepuru Overbridge, on the Kāpiti line.

Services to Porirua were suspended while police attended and got the person down.

By 11.16am the person was safely down and in police custody.

Trains were back up and running by 11.21am.