Student magazine Critic Te Arohi has hit back at University of Otago "censorship" by redacting a statement from the institution in its latest issue.

It was revealed last week the proctor and university Campus Watch staff had removed and destroyed hundreds of copies of the publication's "Menstruation Issue", which depicted a cartoon of a naked person menstruating.

At the time, the university said the decision was made in the proctor's office, but described it as a "regrettable" mistake.

In response, the cover of Critic's latest issue, released last night, featured the university's lengthy statement with black lines through it.

University of Otago student union magazine The Critic May 2018 The Menstruation Issue front page.

The magazine, in posting the cover on social media, said it was "censoring the uni right back".

The redactions meant the statement now read: "After copies of Critic magazine were removed from campus, the assumption was made that, rightly or wrongly, the university is a place where many people might be exposed to issues they were initially unaware of.

"No opinion should be removed from campus. This was a mistake."