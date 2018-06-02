New Zealand's largest motoring advocate says too many people are ignoring the speed limit at one of Bay of Plenty's worst black spots.

The Automobile Association (AA) is concerned some drivers are not adhering to weather-activated speed limit signs on State Highway 29, though the Kaimai Range. The electronic signs indicate a lower speed limit in poor driving conditions such as fog or ice on the road, particularly near the summit.

"Our concern is that some motorists tend to treat the limit as an advisory limit, not the legal limit, and they are ignoring the signs," Stacey Spall, of the AA's Bay of Plenty District Council, said.

Spall's concerns came ahead of a vandalism spree in the past seven days which has meant the signs are not currently active. Read more about that here.

Advertisement

"A number of our council drive that road regularly. You can be going to the 60km/h that's on the sign and you are passed by passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles. There doesn't seem to be the same acceptance of it as the 40km/h outside schools. People seem to have really embraced that but there doesn't seem to be the same level of acceptance for this, and I don't really know why that is," Spall said.

"It's absolutely disheartening."

Spall said the council was "very aware and passionate" about SH29 and its role as a national strategic route and arterial route for the Port of Tauranga, plus Waikato and Bay of Plenty traffic.

It worked with the transport agency on the original installation of the signs in 2015 and believed the signs were invaluable.

"We are just concerned that the message hasn't got out there, but it should have."

About 9000 vehicles a day, including 1300 heavy vehicles, use the stretch of highway but there was not much scope for significant safety upgrades. One of the key things which made driving SH29 safer was reducing speed in poor weather conditions, Spall said.

Western Bay of Plenty acting head of road policing Sergeant Wayne Hunter said people tried to tell police they didn't realise the signs were mandatory but "that excuse doesn't work".

Hunter said police always patrolled the highway when the signs were activated and "some people exceed the speed limit".

"People just don't realise the difference 20km/h can have between having a serious crash or having no crash at all."

Hunter likened the signs to the 40km/h school zones which are activated twice each day outside schools, "and people must go through school zones at some point in their lives".

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said while speeding drivers were a police issue, it encouraged people to "drive to the conditions on the Kaimai Range, reduce speed and increasing distances during adverse weather".

Rugby lover grateful for safety signs

John Maxwell regularly travels over the Kaimai Range and says the weather-activated signs are a great idea but not enough people adhere to them. Photo / John Borren

John Maxwell loves going to the rugby in Waikato and is a regular user of State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Range.

But the Ballance Agri-Nutrients general manager always aims to stay in the left-hand lane to stop oncoming vehicles crashing into him should they cross the centre line.

Maxwell said the weather-activated signs, which display a lower speed limit in poor or adverse weather, were great. He just wished more people paid attention to them.

"A lot of people do adhere to them but there's a significant percentage who don't. Lots of people pass you."

Maxwell, who travels the road regularly for work and rugby games, believed teething problems at the beginning of the trial could be partly responsible for drivers still shunning the reduced speed limit when activated.

"In the past, the signs would be saying '60', but there would be no problem with the weather or visibility."

But the technology had improved, he said. And the signs were important.

"It gives you an idea there might be something to look out for, that's really got the potential for danger," Maxwell said.

"You've got to have faith that someone has activated those signs in your best interests."