More than 120 people have arrived at the Rotorua Lakes Council - the final stop of the Hīkoi for the Homeless.

The aim of the hīkoi is to stress the urgency for a night shelter for the city.

The hīkoi got under way at 10am from Pukuatua St. It stopped at the Ministry for Social Development before heading to Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey's office on Whakaue St.

The final stop is at the Rotorua Lakes Council.

The crowd are addressing representatives of the council and Coffey. Those among the council representatives are Deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson and Councillors Merepeka Raukawa-Tait and Tania Tapsell.

Members of the hikoi performed a haka as they arrived and yelled their requests.

"It's cold," one woman said.

"Instead of sculptures Tamati, why not build our people a shelter?" another said.

Te Arawa kaumatua Ken Kennedy is standing alongside Coffey and has addressed the crowd.

Kingi Biddle, who is introducing the speakers on behalf of the hīkoi, said it was awesome the hīkoi had been peaceful.

One of those taking part in the hīkoi, a man called Jason, said he was there to represent the "streeties" and homeless.

He said they didn't want people dying in Rotorua this winter.

"We have the council getting annoyed about people sleeping on the street ... They (the Government) would rather build more prisons than build a shelter."

He said they just wanted daily basics, which they saw as privileges, such as toilets, showers and laundry services.

"I have been classed as one of the tidiest streeties out. I don't let the street get the better of us."

However, he said there were older members of the community who lived on the street who weren't as capable.

Among those at the hīkoi are members of the public, Salvation Army staff in uniform and the police.

Some were carrying hand-made cardboard signs and others were holding flags, including the Maori tino rangatiratanga (Maori sovereignty) flag.

One of the flags reads "Our lives matter".

People taking part in the hikoi this morning. Photo/Stephen Parker

Earlier, hīkoi organiser Renee Kiriona asked the hīkoi participants to look after each other and be safe during the hīkoi.

"We want this to be a peaceful wairua. No swearing or cursing. Aroha mai."

Biddle addressed the crowd at the start of the hīkoi and said "everyone had mana" and "everyone's mana needed to be recognised".

Rotorua Salvation Army officer Ralph Overbye said homelessness and rough sleeping was a growing issue.

"We are deeply concerned. There are no quick fixes. What is required is commitment from the whole Rotorua community to engage with these challenges and for everyone to do their bit. This includes local and central Government, many different agencies, community groups, businesses and community members."

Tiny Deane from Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust thanked the police for allowing the street to be used.

He acknowledged the presence of former Maori Development Minister and former Waiariki MP Te Ururoa Flavell, who was among those in the hīkoi.

The hīkoi first went to the Ministry of Social Development on Pukuatua St before making its way to Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey's office on Whakaue St.

Kiriona told the crowd they had received a message from Coffey this morning that he would not be at his office when the hīkoi arrived but he would instead meet the crowd at the council buildings.

The Hīkoi for the Homeless Facebook page said Rotorua was the only city in New Zealand that did not have a night shelter for the homeless yet Rotorua had one of the highest rates of homelessness behind Auckland.

Kiriona said on the page voluntary workers were "doing the hard yards with homeless whanau on the ground" and were scared that if an urgent shelter was not provided, they would see more suffering this winter.

"Budget 2018 provided for long term housing, which we won't see anytime soon, but not temporary shelters. So the reality is that homeless whanau will be sleeping in their cars and on the streets this winter in the land of tatau tatau if temporary shelter is not provided.

"Walk with us and help us convince our city's most powerful leaders that a night shelter is urgently needed to support people who are falling through the cracks of the broken housing and mental health systems," Kiriona said.