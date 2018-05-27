Temperatures will barely reach double digits today as a cold southerly and snow flurries blast through parts of the country.

While gusty winds are expected to ease from the south as a ridge of high pressure starts to build, showers, hail and snow will mean temperatures stay below 14C, with lows averaging around 5C.

Strong wind warnings remain in place for exposed coastal parts of Marlborough from Cape Campbell northwards and Wellington.

These are forecast to gust to 120 km/h at times, but should begin easing from 6pm tonight.

Auckland has a chance of morning showers and fresh southerly winds - with a high of just 12 degrees.

Auckland: You're not out of the woods yet, with showers set to continue into the morning hours, and temps dropping to a cool 7C. A more settled weather pattern will establish itself from late Monday through mid-week as high pressure moves into the area. ^NZ — MetService (@MetService) May 27, 2018

Gale-force winds could also strike tonight in exposed coastal areas of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, Wairarapa, and Canterbury from Banks Peninsula northwards.

While road snowfall warnings have been issued for Desert Road (SH1), Rimutaka Hill Road (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Porters Pass (SH73).

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said essentially it is a country of two sides.

"Starting in the South Island, the West Coast has a really clear morning and generally will have quite a nice day.

"There are a few showers around Southland and they will continue up until this afternoon.

"Moving up the East Coast, from Clutha to Timaru, there are a few showers which we are expecting to ease during the day and come confined to the coast.

"From Timaru up to the Kaikoura Coast there are showers which could be relatively heavy, with snow down to about 500m. In places like Banks Peninsula and Christchurch that snow would have eased this morning, but inland places should expect snow to this afternoon.

As promised, a look at frost risk Monday & Tuesday AM. Greatest risk for a proper frost looks to be Tuesday morning due to less wind, slightly colder temps (relative to Monday AM).



Watch for icy roads, especially in med-high risk areas (interior of both islands).



~Chris pic.twitter.com/K0SE8Bh782 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 27, 2018

"Generally it is not a very nice day around there," Mercer said.

"In the north, again we have strong winds running up the east coast, and showers for a lot of the area.

"Wellington up to Taranaki, and up through Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, we would expect some snow in the ranges up to about 600-700m."

Wellington: Bundle up, it's getting cold out there! The coldest air will push into the lower North Island early morning, dropping from our current 8C to 3-4C in the next 6 hours. Southerlies also increasing overnight, with gusts to 100km/hr already recorded at airport. ^NZ — MetService (@MetService) May 27, 2018

The Wellington region is also experiencing strong swells, and has the chance of possible hail storms.

"For central parts, from Taupo to Waikato, it will be a generally fine day," Mercer said.

"We are getting a few showers through Auckland, which we expect to clear this afternoon, and then it should become quite nice.

"In Northland we have quite a few showers running through with the southerlies, and they will hang around till late afternoon."

Mercer said the lowest temperatures might be felt in the Canterbury plains, with snow currently falling on Lewis Pass.

The best part of the country to be in today is the West Coast of the South Island or the Bay of Plenty.

Today's forecast

• Whangārei: Showers, clearing to fine in the afternoon. Fresh southerlies. High 14C / Low 6C.

• Auckland: Fine apart from chance morning shower. Fresh southerlies. High 12C / Low 6C.

• Tauranga: Fine. Southerlies. High 14C / Low 3C.

• Hamilton: Fine with early frosts. Southerlies. High 12C / Low 2C.

• New Plymouth: Morning showers, some heavy, then fine. Fresh southeasterlies. High 11C / Low 5C.

• Napier: Cloudy periods with a few showers. Strong southerlies easing evening. High 11C / Low 5C.

• Palmerston North: Fine spells, but a shower or two in the morning. Southerlies. High 10C / Low 3C.

• Wellington: Showers, some heavy morning. Southerlies, gale in exposed places, gusting 120 km/h until evening. High 9C / Low 7C.

• Nelson: Fine with early frosts. Southerly breeze. High 12C / Low 1C.

• Christchurch: Cloudy with showers, easing evening. Snow possible about the Port Hills at first. Strong southerlies, gradually easing. High 8C / Low 4C.

• Greymouth: Fine with early frosts. Easterlies. High 11C / Low 1C.

• Dunedin: Partly cloudy. A few showers becoming few and far between in the evening. Southwesterly easing morning. High 8C / Low 5C.

• Queenstown: Fine spells and early frosts. Southerlies dying out. High 6C / Low -5C.

• Invercargill: Partly cloudy, a few showers until afternoon. Southerlies dying out morning. High 9C / Low -1C.