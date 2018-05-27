Two members of the NZ Defence Force suffered injuries in two separate attacks in New Caledonia over the weekend.

It is understood one of the personnel was mugged near a hotel in the capital city of Noumea last night.

A spokesman for the NZ Defence Force told the Herald the victims - who were part of the crew on the HMNZS Canterbury, in Noumea at the moment - suffered injuries.

Just how serious those injuries were are not yet known.

"Both have received medical treatment and are subject to further medical assessments,'' the spokesman said.

"As a precautionary measure, the Commanding Officer of Canterbury has cancelled hotel leave for all crew members and set a 6pm curfew for the rest of the ship's visit."

The HMNZS Canterbury took part in the Exercise Croix du Sud - a multinational military exercise held every two years in New Caledonia.

It was led by the local Forces Armees between May 14-25.

"The ship is scheduled to leave Noumea on May 29.''