A further four sperm whales have washed up on a South Taranaki beach days after eight whales were found dead at the same spot.

The Department of Conservation is making moves to bury the mammals this week.

It is understood the four whales were found dead at Kaupokonui Beach on Saturday. The discovery comes after eight sperm whales were found at the beach on Thursday.

DoC spokesman Des Williams said: "So far, none of the stranded whales have been buried. In addition to the two that have been prepared for burial, it is hoped at least three will be buried tomorrow and possibly more.''

Williams said results from testing of samples taken last week were not yet available.

"It could be some days, at lease, before any of that information is available,'' he said.