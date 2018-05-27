A woman has been found dead on a Hawke's Bay beach this weekend.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 11.10am today that a woman had been found dead on Waimarama Beach near Tiakitai Rd.

Police were not treating the death as a suspicious at this stage but were at the scene continuing with enquiries, they said.

Tiakitai Rd, around 850m north of the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club, is a small stretch of unsealed road that runs off Waimarama Rd and down to the beach front.

Advertisement

More to come.