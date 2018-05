Police are searching for missing Hamilton man John Emanuel Comer.

Comer, 34, was last seen at his Memorial Dr address by his flatmates at 8.30am on Tuesday, May 22.

Comer also goes by the name of Emanuel and is described as European, of thin build and 175cm tall.

It's unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Comer's friends and family are concerned for his safety and if anyone has seen him they are encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.