Nothing is off-limits, not even plants.

Two service stations and a liquor store were targeted in aggravated robberies last week, where cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen.

And on Saturday morning Bob and Cath Matthews of Matthews Nurseries Ltd woke up to find eight of their rose plants had been stolen.

"We've had several incidents in the last two or three years and just yesterday we found that somebody had physically dug out and taken some roses," Cath Matthews said.

Advertisement

"This is the fourth or fifth time somebody has abused the privilege of us having that little garden there for everybody to enjoy and we're a bit annoyed, obviously."

It is the latest in a string of robberies from the garden, situated North of Kaitoke on State Highway 3, and which includes the taking of picnic chairs, the picnic table and cut flowers.

"I've had people pinching cut flowers, I actually got the police on to them and they found out who they were. We're kind of at that point now where we're wondering 'why do we bother?'

"But it's just something for the public to enjoy, life can be a bit tough for people these days and it's just a nice place for them to go and visit."

Matthews Nurseries is a family business that has been in operation for more than 70 years. Bob Matthews said that it could be a tough way to live, but growing roses was his passion.

"This sort of thing happens in rose gardens worldwide, it's not unusual, people pinch things, it's a character flaw," he said.

"Anyway, it's quite good they're pinching roses isn't it? It's great, that means they like roses or they might get to like roses. Hopefully they're planting them in the garden, they picked a good variety."

He estimated that the plants would be worth more than $200 and said he was considering getting a camera installed to prevent further incidents.

"We have got plans to put a camera in up there, it's a matter of sorting out the pricing, but we live in an honest world don't we?

"I wouldn't have thought I would need to bother, but it's a pretty bad society as a whole these days, you'd think people would have more respect."