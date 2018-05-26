A raw and emotional haka performed as a tribute at a 17-year-old's funeral has now gone around the world after being posted on YouTube.

Jarom Rihari, who was from Hamilton and was described as a much-loved son, brother and friend, died on June 29.

His death was reportedly a suspected suicide, according to online comments.

A video of a haka for Riharu at his tangi is now attracting comments from around the world after footage of the haka was posted to YouTube and Reddit.

Jarom Rihari died in June and friends and family performed an emotional haka at his funeral.

The video shows an visibly shaken young man leading the haka, trembling as he struggles to make it through the performance, at times almost overcome by grief.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking things I have ever seen," one YouTube commenter said.

Another said it embodied the power of a haka calling it an "amazing show of respect".

​

Others thanked those who had shared such passion and passion with one passing on "love, kindness and strength to everyone who needs it today.".

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.