A woman has been injured after falling from a horse during a riding event near Rotorua.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was sent to Tawa Rd near Rerewhakaaitu east of Rotorua about 3.30pm yesterday where a 58-year-old woman had received injuries after falling from the horse while attempting a jump.

A rescue helicopter spokesman said it appeared the horse had clipped a wire on a fence.

The woman had injuries to her shoulder and ribs and was stabilised at the scene by a paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.