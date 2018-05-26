One person has died following a serious crash in Puwera, south of Whangarei this morning.

The collision between two vehicles occurred on State Highway 1, between Maungakaramea Rd and Oakleigh Rise, at about 3am.

The driver of one car and sole occupant, died at the scene.

There were eight people in the other vehicle, five of whom received serious to moderate injuries, and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Three other occupants had minor injuries, but were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The serious crash unit is investigating and the road will be open again shortly.