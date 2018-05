One player from Auckland has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was bought on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and will be worth $8 million on Wednesday.

Strike Four also eluded players and will be worth $200,000 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The lucky numbers are 02-13-17-18-36-17, Bonus 40 and Powerball is 09.