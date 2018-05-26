At least two people have died on another horror weekend on New Zealand roads.

One person has died after a two car crash in Māngere.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massey Road and Bucklands Road at about 6pm.

A member of the public at the scene said that one car was on its roof on Massey Road and the other car was in the middle of the intersection of Massey and Bucklands Road. Photo / Sam Sword

A member of the public at the scene told The Herald that one car was on its roof on Massey Road and the other car was in the middle of the intersection.

Police and St John are at the scene.

At this stage there is no information available on other injuries.

The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Mangatāwhiri Rd shortly before

4.30pm.

A few hours earlier, another person died after a fatal crash in Mangatāwhiri.

Another person was injured in the crash.

Police are also attending a serious crash between a vehicle and a cyclist in Timaru.

The crash happened on Washdyke Flat Rd about 2.30pm.

The fatalities will take New Zealand's rising road toll even higher.

As of Friday, the toll stands at 154 deaths, well ahead of 146 at the same time last year.

From 2016 to last year, the road toll increased by 16 per cent, to 379 deaths.