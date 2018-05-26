One person has died after a two car crash in Mangere.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massey Road and Bucklands Road at about 6pm.

A member of the public at the scene told The Herald that one car was on its roof on Massey Road and the other car was in the middle of the intersection of Massey and Bucklands Road.

Police and St John are at the scene.

At this stage there is no information available on other injuries.

The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A few hours earlier, another person died after a fatal crash in Mangatawhiri.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Mangatawhiri Rd shortly before

4.30pm.

Another person was injured in the crash.