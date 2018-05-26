An emergency situation at Auckland airport involving an Air New Zealand flight has turned out to be a false alarm, with the plane landing safely.

An airport spokesperson says the alarm was raised following reports of a possible issue with one of the wheels on Flight NZ 104 from Sydney.

The plane landed at around 4.50pm.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said pilots had requested airport based fire services be on standby as a precautionary measure after becoming aware one of the tyres on the landing gear was flat.

"To be clear, this was not an emergency landing," she said.

Emergency services were put on standby as a precaution.

More to come.