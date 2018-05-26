An American zoo has been slammed for using Māori dancers in the opening for an Australian exhibition, saying they were "native" to both countries.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California launched its Walkabout Australia exhibit yesterday with a Facebook live stream, but viewers were quick to point out the glaring mistake.

The video opened with a shot of a group of Māori dancers singing and swinging poi, before filmers headed inside the Australia-themed exhibit.

"San Diego zoo are you even serious? You missed April Fools. Your attempt at cultural appropriation is wrong, rude, and offensive," commenter Fiona Claire said.

"The Māori are from New Zealand, and for you to completely ignore the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people who are the traditional custodians of Australian land is a joke."

Other commenters asked if zoo staff realised Australia and New Zealand were two different countries and criticised them for failing to do their research beforehand.

The zoo responded on Facebook with a statement, saying Māori people were "native" to both nations, Stuff reported.

That comment has since been edited to say they received incorrect information.

"The various entertainment featured recently in Walkabout Australia is a preview of our upcoming event Summer Safari, which features entertainment from all over the globe. Again, our apologies," the zoo's statement said.

"As a New Zealander, I can confirm that statement is incorrect," commenter Jason Solomon said.

"Just plain ignorant, and offensive that you try to defend it," commenter John Schwager said.

"Change the name to Trump Zoo!"