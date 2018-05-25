A driver fleeing police dangerously passed a truck, then ran a red light and narrowly missed a bus - and police want the public to help find the culprit.

The incidents happened in Hawke's Bay about 10pm yesterday.

Police had been pursuing the Holden Commodore, which was believed to be dark green or silver, after they spotted it driving dangerously on State Highway 2 at Awatoto but abandoned the chase in the Napier CBD due to safety concerns.

Officers had earlier tried to get the vehicle to pull but the driver did not stop.

Advertisement

The driver was seen cutting in front of a truck at the roundabout of Marine Parade and Warren St and speeding through the streets before driving through a red light on Tennyson St where the car nearly collided with a bus that was travelling through a green light.

Acting Sergeant Grant Marshall said it was lucky the incident didn't end in tragedy as the roads were busy when it happened.

Police are making inquiries to locate the driver and appealed for witnesses to the dangerous driving to contact them.

"In particular we want to hear from the truck driver who was almost caught up in a crash with this driver," said Marshall.

Any witnesses with information is urged to call 06 873 0500

The incident was one of at least two police pursuits on New Zealand roads last night.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen car, the police Eagle helicopter and a police dog unit in Auckland.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged, during the chase.

The teenage driver will appear in court this morning charged with failing to stop for police and unlawfully takes motor vehicle. He was also wanted by police for stealing another vehicle and has also been charged in relation to this.

His passenger has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.