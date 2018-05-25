Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after a dramatic police pursuit involving a stolen car, the Eagle chopper and a police dog unit.

The chase began on Symonds St in central Auckland about 10.25pm yesterday and ended when the stolen car was spiked in Ellerslie.

Two men were in the offending vehicle, which had failed to stop for police and sped off down the Southern Motorway.

A police car chased the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the pursuit when they lost sight of the car.

Meanwhile, another police unit had laid spikes just after the Ellerslie-Panmure motorway off-ramp.

The driver of the stolen car took that exit and the spikes damaged the car's rear tyres.



The police Eagle helicopter spotted the vehicle on nearby Laud Ave but when a police dog unit arrived at the scene the vehicle was empty.

The police dog unit tracked the driver and passenger through the rain and arrested them.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged, during the chase.

The 18-year-old will appear in court this morning charged with failing to stop for police and unlawfully takes motor vehicle. He was also wanted by police for stealing another vehicle and has also been charged in relation to this.

The teenage passenger has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Chris Tate, of Police Northern Communications, said the result was an example of proactive police work that made the community safer.