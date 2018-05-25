Video of a Rotorua schoolgirl repeatedly kicking a fellow pupil in the head has been posted on Facebook, horrifying hundreds and sparking a frustrated response from the girl's school principal.

The 48-second video was filmed at Kaitao Intermediate on Monday and shows a girl kicking another girl, who was sitting on a step, multiple times to the head and arm.

Five of the blows strike the girl in the side of the head before she moves away.

The girl tries to smile at first, before at least once telling her attacker to stop.

The other girl pauses at times to smile for the camera, and once catches and throws a ball, as the child filming the attack goads her by saying "do it".

The child filming also says at one point "This is what happens when you talk s**t".

Kaitao principal Phil Palfrey said he heard about the attack the day it happened and "dealt with it".

The following day he was made aware of a video of the incident being posted online and he also dealt with that, Palfrey said.

"I was absolutely horrified that somebody could think that, at my school, they could do that to another student. It was the most cowardly, despicable behaviour."

He would not say exactly what action had been taken against the girl involved in the attack, or the girl who "goaded" her and filmed it.

But they had faced consequences for the "completely one-sided" attack, he said.

"Nobody has got away with anything."

Not every child came from a stable, loving home, something middle class New Zealand might not understand.

But schools couldn't just educate "the nice ones", Palfrey said.

"We are an inclusive school, like all New Zealand schools. We have to educate all the kids, not just the nice ones ... most people would be horrified by how some parents treat their kids."

The former Auckland principal, who took over leadership of the school last year, also took aim at those who posted the video on Facebook, and those who then shared it.

He understood the footage was upsetting.

But the victim was ok and had "got over it quickly". He worried she would be re-victimised by the footage.

"It's almost sick behaviour [posting the footage online}. What is it about our society that's so sick that people watch a 12-year-old girl being attacked by another girl?"

The incident had been "set up so it could be filmed" and he was frustrated parents were condoning their kids flouting a school ban on cellphones - except in special circumstances, of which he doubted there were few genuine occasions.

"Parents continually allow their kids to take cellphones to school. The parents know they do it. It's in our society and I hate it ... how many of us had cellphones at school? We survived [without them]."

He intended to be "more adamant and vigilant" about the policy, Palfrey said.

A note would soon be on its way to parents, he said.