A person has died after a crash in Karaka.

Police were called to the two-car crash on Karaka Rd around 6:15pm. The crash occurred near Whangapouri and Blackbridge Roads.

One person has died but there was no information available on other injuries at this stage.

Diversions were being put in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Crashes are causing traffic mayhem elsewhere in the city.

A bus has broken down beyond Oteha Valley Rd on the Northern Motorway and is partially blocking the left lane. Traffic is heavy citybound approaching the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic is heavy southbound on the Southern Motorway, between Market Penrose Roads.

This is because of the previous lane closure at a crash just after Penrose Rd. Expect traffic to ease.