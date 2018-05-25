A New Zealand man was left revolted after spotting cockroaches running around on an Air New Zealand flight earlier this month.

The man told Newshub he managed to kill a few of the cockroaches but the crew were not interested when he showed them a dead bug.

All I can say is when one crawled up the arm of the girl in front of me I am glad she was asleep.

The man shot video of the insects crawling around on the back of a chair on a flight from Perth to Auckland and said the bugs also crawled over passengers.

"All I can say is when one crawled up the arm of the girl in front of me I am glad she was asleep, the screams would have hurt," he told Newshub.

The man said one crew member told him they had informed the pilot.

When he was leaving the plane, a biosecurity officer asked him where they were and how many he had seen because they were going to spray the plane, he said.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment.