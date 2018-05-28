

Eligh Fountain is a young man who had his life ahead of him.

The 18-year-old from idyllic Matauri Bay finished Kerikeri High School last year, had just landed a job and was filling his spare time with hunting and fishing.

Then in a split-second his life changed forever.

Fountain lost control on a bend on Pungaere Rd on May 7 and was trapped in the Toyota Starlet. His mate, a passenger, walked away.

Advertisement

Fountain was cut free by firefighters and then flown to Middlemore Hospital. More than four hours of surgery left him with nine screws and two plates supporting his severely damaged spinal cord.

He suffered broken ribs and a smashed sternum and collar bone. His lungs filled with fluid. In the process of removing the fluid, his lungs collapsed.

But in the biggest blow, he was paralysed from the waist down and doctors have given him only a slim chance of ever walking again.

Twenty people have died on Northland roads so far this year but many more have suffered serious injuries that will have lifelong effects.

Police are urging people to slow down and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy with the winter season descending and more then quarter of all serious crashes in Northland happening in autumn.

The Fountain family, only weeks after Eligh's serious-injury crash, are struggling to come to grips with the split-second incident that will affect for them all for the rest of their lives.

A Givealittle page —Eligh's Road to Recovery — has been set up by a friend to help the family with the financial burden they face, so they can focus on aiding Eligh's recovery.

His mum, Rochelle, has given up her job while she stays with her son. Dad Mike has gone back building and looks after their 16-year-old daughter.

Fortunately Eligh has recovered enough to be moved to the Auckland spinal rehabilitation unit in Otara.

"His world has changed forever just when his life was beginning. I can't get my head around what has happened," Rochelle said.

And while the outlook is not great there is still hope.

"There is a chance he will walk. We will keep him focused on getting through the little milestones so that it will be better in the long run. It will be a battle but the family will be there 100 per cent of the way."

It's estimated the average social cost per fatality in New Zealand is $4.18 million, $776,000 per reported serious injury and $77,000 per reported minor injury.

Last year in Northland there were 164 fatal and serious-injury crashes, including 40 fatalities, compared with 2014 when there were 115 serious crashes including 18 deaths.

The rising trend is concerning police.

Road policing Senior Sergeant Ian Row said the personal cost of a serious-injury crash was massive. From his own experience he had friends that 20 years ago were involved in a crash and they had lived with lifelong injuries.

"Both were heading for careers with Northland rugby but their serious injuries curbed the rest of their lives.

"Make sure the car you are driving is safe for the weather. Don't just think about yourself, but the community and how your action could change someone's life for the negative, forever."

If you can help Eligh and his family go to www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/elighs-road-to-recovery.