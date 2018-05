A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 63, St-Arnaud-Kawatiri Highway, just before 3pm.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The road is currently closed near Speargrass Rd and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit was on the way.