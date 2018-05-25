Concerns are growing for the safety of a woman who has been missing since yesterday morning.

Counties Manukau Police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate missing 66-year-old Elisapeta Soli.

Elisapeta Soli has been missing since yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

Soli was last seen leaving an address in Marvon Downs Ave, Pakuranga about 10am yesterday.

She speaks limited English and may be confused.

Police said they and her family had concerns for her welfare and wanted to hear from anyone who has seen Soli since she went missing.

Contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 263 2709 if you have information.