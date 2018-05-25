The unique blank canvas created by the devastating 2010 and 2011 earthquakes could house riverside bars, floating houses, a gondola, and eco-sanctuaries, according to shortlisted plans up for public consultation.

A new exhibition highlighting possible uses for the old residential red zone in the quake-hit east of Christchurch opens in the city tomorrow.

Regenerate Christchurch wants the city's feedback on its options for the Ōtākaro Avon Corridor Regeneration Area, including the "Green Spine" - an 11km public open space following the winding river from the city to the sea.

An artist's impression of what Christchurch could look like in the future. Photo / Supplied

A river corridor.

A boardwalk features in the design.

Branching off the Green Spine and wetland areas, connected by a network of trails, paths and footbridges, three areas, coined "reaches" are proposed, where land uses would be combined into various themes.

They could include:

• The Ōtākaro Loop Reach between Stanmore Rd and Gayhurst Rd contains land uses relating to "Activity and Play", with possibilities for eco-tourism, gondola, and "kids' paradise".

• The Horseshoe Lake Reach from Dallington to Avondale holds "Food and Culture"-themed activities, including cafes, bars restaurants and sustainable farming.

• The Eastern Reaches from Burwood to Bexley becomes an ecological haven with "Experiencing Nature" land uses, water-based adventure parks, sustainable farming, kids' activities, restored saltmarshes and freshwater wetlands.

The exhibition, Red Zone Futures, comes after public consultation attracted more than 1800 submissions.

Three international examples "to help inspire and inform", Regenerate Christchurch says, are the Atlanta Beltline in Georgia, the Buffalo Bayou in Texas, and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio, Singapore.

"This exhibition is an exciting opportunity for people to help shape one of the largest geographical areas in Christchurch," said Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta.

The Crown owns 58 per cent of the 602ha Regeneration Area, Christchurch City Council owns 35 per cent, and "other" make up the remaining 7 per cent.

The Red Zone Futures exhibition, at 99 Cashel St in Christchurch's Cashel Mall, runs until June 30.

Feedback can be given at redzonefutures.nz