A 17-year-old Auckland man has been arrested after a vicious assault that left a man with a fractured eye socket and deep gash to his head.

A 25-year-old Colombian man was waiting for his train at the Onehunga station on Saturday, May 19, about 1.40pm when he was approached by the male offender.

The offender allegedly assaulted the victim, and robbed him of his wallet, phone and belt bag.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the victim received serious head injuries as a result of the assault.

Police arrested a man yesterday evening, Armstrong said.

"This was a traumatic event for our victim and we would like to thank the community, as the information provided to us in this situation helped hold to account the person responsible for a serious assault," Armstrong said.

Police are supporting the victim and have received offers of support from the local South American community too.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with robbery by assault and aggravated wounding and will appear in Auckland District Court today.