A crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway created a backlog of traffic near Onehunga.

The crash earlier blocked the two right southbound lanes just before the Neilson St offramp.

The NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Delays were likely for those heading through the area.

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 4.45PM

A crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes just before the Neilson St off-ramp. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/a5xmV8WJOE — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2018

UPDATE 4.50PM

Please consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St on-ramp. ^MF https://t.co/JY6E8rQSnE — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2018

NZTA earlier said motorists should consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St onramp.

Traffic was still heavy but it was easing from Maioro St, the agency said.

Traffic was also heavy from Tristram Ave to the Harbour Bridge on the Northern Motorway heading towards the city after a n earlier crash on the bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, a crash was partially blocking the right lane after the Orams Rd over-bridge causing heavy traffic.