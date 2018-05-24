A crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway created a backlog of traffic near Onehunga.
The crash earlier blocked the two right southbound lanes just before the Neilson St offramp.
The NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Delays were likely for those heading through the area.
NZTA earlier said motorists should consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St onramp.
Traffic was still heavy but it was easing from Maioro St, the agency said.
Traffic was also heavy from Tristram Ave to the Harbour Bridge on the Northern Motorway heading towards the city after a n earlier crash on the bridge.
On the Southern Motorway, a crash was partially blocking the right lane after the Orams Rd over-bridge causing heavy traffic.