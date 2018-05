A crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is creating a backlog of traffic near Onehunga.

The crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes just before the Neilson St offramp.

The NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Delays were likely for those heading through the area.

Advertisement

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 4.45PM

A crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes just before the Neilson St off-ramp. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/a5xmV8WJOE — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2018

UPDATE 4.50PM

Please consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St on-ramp. ^MF https://t.co/JY6E8rQSnE — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2018

NZTA said motorists should consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St onramp.