Police in Lower Hutt, Wellington, have caught three alleged burglars red-handed thanks to help from the public.

Police received a call at 2pm today reporting that three people, aged 16, 18, and 19, had broken into a property in Woburn and made off with a bicycle.

Police responded and immediately apprehended one of the alleged offenders.

The two others ran off, fleeing through nearby properties.

The public helped the attending officers by keeping eyes on the attempted escape and providing information about the location of the two remaining alleged offenders.

They were found nearby.

All three were taken into custody.

The bicycle has been recovered and would be returned to its owner.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in catching the three offenders and returning stolen property to its rightful owner.