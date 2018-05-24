An Auckland man's drive home from work took a dramatic turn last night when a lamp post came crashing down onto his car, inches away from crushing him.

Edward McBriar, 60, was driving down Te Irirangi Dr in Botany travelling the speed limit of 70km/h at about 9pm when the incident occurred.

Luckily, McBriar walked away without a scratch but his car has been written off.

His wife Bronwyn McBriar said it was a lucky escape but something needed to be done to ensure it didn't happen to anyone else.

"The outcome could have been far worse. He could have died, he was extremely lucky."

"He didn't even have time to hit his brakes, there was no time to react," McBriar said.

Police and fire services attended the scene just after 9pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a lamp post fell onto the road and hit a vehicle.

"The pole was reportedly blocking two lanes before it appears to have been moved to the side of the road by members of the public."

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.