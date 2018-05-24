Two people have been critically injured and roads are closed after a crash in Ōtara this afternoon.

Police said there was a serious crash on Ormiston Rd, Ōtara, about 2.10pm today.

Cordons were in place on Ormiston Rd at the intersections of Preston Rd and Jarvis Way.

Another cordon was in place at the intersection of Murchison Rd and Geraldine Rd.

A witness was told by an officer at the scene that a car had flown through an intersection opposite the Z garage, hitting another car on its way.

The vehicle had then careened up onto a grass verge and into the forecourt of the service station.

It had hit another car in the Z forecourt, which had just finished filling up with petrol.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area because the diversions were expected to be in place for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending the incident.

Meanwhile, police were also at a serious crash on Whites Rd, near Tapapa, South Waikato.

A motorcycle crashed but it appeared no other vehicles were involved.

It was not yet known if anyone was injured.

Traffic management was in place at the intersection of Whites Rd and State Highway 5.