A former Taranaki police officer has pleaded not guilty to 10 indecent assault charges and one sexual violation charge.

Kimberlee Frederick Knight Vollmer appeared in New Plymouth District Court on the charges ranging from 2007 to 2017.

It's alleged he indecently assaulted seven women, and sexually assaulted one of them, during the 10 years.

The 47-year-old also pleaded guilty to four charges of dishonestly accessing the New Zealand Police database which held confidential information on some of the alleged victims.

Advertisement

He is due to next appear on July 5.