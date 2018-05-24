Deputy National leader Paula Bennett has become the first MP to be kicked out of the debating chamber by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

It is the latest chapter in her party's protest over Mallard's handling over Question Time.

She left the House voluntarily yesterday after becoming frustrated with Mallard's rulings.

But today she was told to leave by the Speaker after a prolonged argument with several National MPs.

Earlier, Mallard threatened to name National MP David Bennett when he initially hesitated to apologise for a remark he made about one of his rulings.

That is a more serious sanction than being removed from the House, as it can lead to an MP being suspended and losing their voting rights.

It came after National yesterday accused Mallard of feeding information to the media about one of its MPs calling Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a "silly little girl" - an allegation which later got international coverage.

National Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee gave Mallard until 2pm today to respond to its complaint.

Brownlee raised a point of order about the issue at the beginning of Question Time today, but the Speaker did not respond to it.

Mallard became increasingly frustrated with National interjections today, at one point standing up and saying "For goodness' sake".

He also made National MP Matt King apologise to him for making a "barnyard noise".

After Brownlee objected, Mallard said he would apologise for his "guffaw".