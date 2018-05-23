Major improvements are on the way for bus services in Auckland's central suburbs.

The New Network will roll out on Sunday July 8, with many buses arriving more frequently every day of the week, with better access to popular destinations.

A new Link service will also be added to the network, the Tāmaki Link, which will provide a frequent bus service between the eastern bays and Britomart.

There will also be a new bus service between St Lukes, Kingsland, Ponsonby and Wynyard Quarter, every 15-20 minutes, 7am to late in the evening, 7 days a week, connecting to nightlife, entertainment and dining hubs.

Auckland Transport's Network Development Manager, Anthony Cross said: "We are creating more options for people to travel where they want, when they want. By introducing more frequent, seven-day a week services on major routes it makes the network much simpler to understand.

"Ultimately, the aim is for passengers to be able to turn up and go without a timetable on all main roads," he said.

Cross said the New Network was planned to meet the needs of a growing city with customers' feedback in mind from an extensive consultation in 2015.

"We've used that time to plan and prepare for a more connective network which has fewer routes for simplicity, but with greater frequency for usefulness. While it may take some time getting used to the changes, we are confident it provides public transport users with more freedom and more travel options," he said.

School buses operated by Auckland Transport in the central suburbs will get new route numbers and some will have route changes from Monday July 23, the start of term three.

AT will be supporting customers through the changes, with ambassadors at key locations who can help them plan their journey and find the bus they need to catch.

Brochures will be delivered to households and public information events will be held in June.

Hindi and Mandarin speaking ambassadors will also be available to assist at these events.

The New Network was launched in South Auckland in October 2016, West Auckland in June 2017 and East Auckland in December 2017.

The North Shore, Hibiscus Coast and Warkworth are planned to follow later in the year.

More information including maps can be found at: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/new-public-transport-network/new-network-for-the-central-suburbs/