A planned walk for supporters of the controversial Te Mata Peak track, scheduled to be held this Saturday has been postponed, with organisers saying they do not want to add "fuel to the fire".

Te Mata Peak People's Track Society Incorporated chairman George Williams said their decision came after speaking with people and due to some "positive discussions going on".

"This walk was never about being divisive. We want to make sure that we are not adding to any of the heat that is going on."

"We still want to do the walk but we just feel right at this moment it is probably more prevent to not do it because we don't it to antagonise the situation."

Te Mata Peak Peoples' Track Society chairman George Williams, secretary Rebecca McNeur and spokesman Xan Harding.

He said other factors such as morning sport and less than satisfactory weather forecast played a part as well.

Up to 300 people were expected to attend.

An open hui will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Waimarama Marae, which Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst would be attending.

Williams said the supporters' group had not been invited but would attend if they were.

"We want to be involved in the discussions and find a positive way that can help heal this whole situation," he said.

"All the society wants is to be able to be heard and to be part of the discussions.

"We feel that the amount of people that have thrown their support behind this and that were potentially going to walk, just want their voices heard as well."