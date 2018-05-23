Police are looking into claims a man with lollies tried to grab a child in Wellington yesterday.

Officers are making enquiries following a report of a "suspicious approach" to a 10-year-old on Beauchamp St, Karori, yesterday afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said.

The man had lollies with him when he tried to snatch the boy, but the boy managed to kick him in the shins and run away, Radio New Zealand reported.

"As part of usual enquiries, schools in the area will be spoken to as necessary," DS Todd said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact Johnsonville Police on (04) 478 3583.