A small petrol station on a busy stretch of State Highway 1, between Rotorua and Taupō, has what is likely to be the nation's cheapest petrol today.

Gull in Atiamuri is charging $1.807 a litre for 91, $1.957 for 98 and $1.107 for diesel through until midday tomorrow.

The slashing of fuel prices comes after it emerged yesterday that more than a dollar now separates the cheapest 91 petrol around the country, with prices varying between $1.93 in Rotorua and more than $3 on the Chathams and Great Barrier islands.

Aaron Bennett forgot to fill up before he hit the road this morning but said it worked in his favour as he came past the Atiamuri service station.

"This is certainly the cheapest I've seen around.

"It's been a while since we've seen it this low, especially over recent weeks. It's pretty bloody good."

Nikki and Robbie Hooker were cheering as they saw the low cost of diesel in Atiamuri this morning. Photo/Ben Fraser

Robbie and Nikki Hooker live in Kinloch, but are regular visitors to the Atiamuri station, half an hour up the road.

"We've just come through Tokoroa and we saw $1.16 for diesel, and we thought, 'do we risk it', but I said no, Atiamuri will be cheaper.

"As we came down the hill and saw $1.10 I was like 'yes'," Nikki said cheering.

The couple said it was definitely the cheapest they had seen it for quite a while.

"We do always look at the prices," Robbie said.

The service station is unmanned and requires a card to pay for petrol at the pump; something some users said may help to keep the cost so low.

Gull in Atiamuri is likely to be selling the nation's cheapest petrol today. Photo/Ben Fraser

Pauline McKechnie who runs the store attached to the service station said she and her family had not seen the station's petrol prices go above the $1.93 mark.

"It does get cheaper than this.

"Yesterday there was a 50c difference between here and Taupō and that's just crazy."

She said some people did get annoyed they couldn't use cash to pay and there had been people who drove to Atiamuri specifically and got stuck on empty.

A low overhead is how Gull kept the prices so low, she speculated.

"It's always busy here, especially on Fridays and Sundays when Aucklanders make their travels south, it does get crazy."

Lyn and Eric Van der Strap always stop off at the Atiamuri petrol station when the tank is looking empty. Photo/Ben Fraser

Lyn and Eric Van der Strap will soon be moving away from Atiamuri and said the low petrol cost was something they would miss.

"If I'm getting a bit low then I will certainly come here.

"In Taihape last night it was up to $2.14."