A man has been rescued after falling 100m down a ravine in Opotiki.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Motu Rd at 3.40pm yesterday.

Rescuers had to drop down the bank in a bid to reach the man, who was hunting at the time, and became stuck in a creek after an injury.

A Search and Rescue team used lines to get down the bank, but it took crews almost seven hours to reach him because of poor weather.

A police spokeswoman said LandSAR began to clear an area for the stretcher around 10.20pm, but the patient wasn't transported to hospital until around midnight.

He was taken to Whakatane Hospital with a broken ankle.